Video: Craig Bellamy sets up interesting wait for League Cup draw after ‘revealing’ Man City’s next opponents

Craig Bellamy has sparked talk of a fix after he seemingly ‘revealed’ who Man City would draw in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Speaking after City’s win over Leicester City on a dramatic night at the King Power Stadium, he suggested that Pep Guardiola’s men would now go on and face Burton Albion.

Burton also picked up a win on Tuesday night over Middlesbrough to advance, and the Welshman appears to have some inside information as he suggested that the two sides would now meet in the last four.

Unfortunately for him, presenter Scott Minto had to remind everyone at home that the draw will take place on Wednesday night, and so City’s next opponents aren’t yet known. That in turn sparked some raised eyebrows as Bellamy slipped up.

However, the likely explanation is simple. Perhaps he’s merely just made a mistake and thought that because the two sides were both playing on Tuesday night, that essentially they would now progress and go on and meet each other.

Time will tell if the conspiracy theorists are given further reason to back their claims after the remaining quarter-final games…