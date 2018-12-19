Heung-Min Son scored a fantastic left-footed goal to give Spurs the lead in their match vs Arsenal in the League Cup quarter finals tonight.
With the game at 0-0, a hoof from Paulo Gazzaniga was aimed towards Lucas Moura, with the ball falling to Christian Eriksen following a mistake from Arsenal’s Sokratis.
The Dane then played a fine ball over the top for Son, who composed himself before slotting home emphatically with his weak foot to hand the away side the lead.
It was a fine finish from Son, one that sees the South Korean keep up the impressive form he’s been in of late.
Here’s a clip of Son’s great finish tonight. If that’s his weak foot, we can’t imagine what his strong foot’s like!
?? Arsenal vs Tottenham | Son (GOAL) 21' pic.twitter.com/18RIa3O3Fh
— D9INE (@D9INE_LEGACY) December 19, 2018
Rapid football from Spurs, Gazzaniga's ball downfield breaks for Alli who picks out Son's run perfectly before the South Korean belts it past Cech!#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/lBSasm8LNL
— Last Word On Spurs? (@LastWordOnSpurs) December 19, 2018