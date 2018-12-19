Heung-Min Son scored a fantastic left-footed goal to give Spurs the lead in their match vs Arsenal in the League Cup quarter finals tonight.

With the game at 0-0, a hoof from Paulo Gazzaniga was aimed towards Lucas Moura, with the ball falling to Christian Eriksen following a mistake from Arsenal’s Sokratis.

The Dane then played a fine ball over the top for Son, who composed himself before slotting home emphatically with his weak foot to hand the away side the lead.

It was a fine finish from Son, one that sees the South Korean keep up the impressive form he’s been in of late.

Here’s a clip of Son’s great finish tonight. If that’s his weak foot, we can’t imagine what his strong foot’s like!

?? Arsenal vs Tottenham | Son (GOAL) 21' pic.twitter.com/18RIa3O3Fh — D9INE (@D9INE_LEGACY) December 19, 2018