Video: What Jose Mourinho said as he speaks for first time since Man Utd sacking

Jose Mourinho has spoken to the media for the first time since being sacked by Man Utd on Tuesday morning.

As seen in the video below, the Portuguese tactician was spotted going for a walk outside his home in London, and reporters were on hand to get his first words on his exit from Old Trafford.

Clearly not interested in sharing any details on the reasons behind his departure and his feelings towards his players, the club hierarchy or otherwise, he was adamant that he has always reacted in this way and felt no need to say any more.

In turn, it’s unlikely that we’ll get any further reaction out of him at this stage with regards to his exit from Man Utd, who have since appointed club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker boss until the end of the season.

With the Red Devils continuing to languish in sixth place in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift of the top four and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, the pressure was undoubtedly building on Mourinho and his players to turn things around.

The hierarchy seemingly believed that that wouldn’t happen and have taken action, and so now with Mourinho not willing to speak further, it remains to be seen if the club release any further details behind their decision.

Time will also tell if the ‘Special One’ will eye a speedy return to the game or if he will now sit out and wait for the right opportunity to present itself…