What Virgil Van Dijk said to Alisson after Liverpool ace’s horrific blunder in win over Manchester United

Most people would’ve been very critical of Alisson following the Brazilian’s mistake in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Man United last weekend, but not Virgil Van Dijk.

The Reds ended up being victorious over the Red Devils, with goals from Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri (x2) proving to be the difference between the two sides.

In the match, the Reds were leading United through Mane’s goal, however they were pegged back after Jesse Lingard capitalised on an awful mistake from Alisson to draw the away side level.

Alisson’s error was awful, and one would presume that a lot of Liverpool players would’ve been annoyed with the shot-stopper, but not Van Dijk, if this report is anything to go by.

According to Liverpool’s official club website, the Dutch international has revealed what he said to Alisson after his mistake, stating “I said to him, ‘We have no clean sheet because of you! Why did you ruin the clean sheet?’ I made a joke out of it. He’s been fantastic for us.”

This’ll definitely be reassuring words for Reds fans to hear, as some may have feared that their club’s players would’ve been frustrated with Alisson after his error.

Alisson has been absolutely fantastic since moving to Anfield from Roma this past summer, and it would’ve been quite harsh for Van Dijk to slate the Brazilian for his mistake given how he’s performed for the club so far.

The 26-year-old has already managed to keep 12 clean sheets in just 23 games for the club in all competitions, a record that only reinforces claims that he’s one of the best shot-stoppers on the planet.

And should he carry on the form he’s showed since joining Liverpool, it may just prove to be the difference in the Reds’ search for their first ever Premier League title.