Manchester United misfit Alexis Sanchez bet £20,000 with United teammate Marcos Rojo that Jose Mourinho would be sacked, Sanchez then boasted to teammates.

According to a damning report from The Sun, the Chile superstar sent a message into the United player’s group chat that celebrated Mourinho’s sacking whilst also bragging about the fact that Rojo now owed him £20,000.

The report states that Sanchez’s message read: ‘I told you so!! Patience is all it takes. Rojo you owe me £20k’.

The 30-year-old has been a ‘flop’ for the Red Devils since the Old Trafford outfit broke the bank to secure his signing from Arsenal in the January window.

Sanchez is United’s highest earner with the Sun reporting that Sanchez earns a staggering £505,000-a-week.

The United fans have already fallen out of love with the ex-Arsenal star and it looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have his hands full with dealing with the situation after only being confirmed as caretaker manager on Wednesday.

Sanchez will need to be reminded what is expected of him both on and off the the pitch, you’d think that with a new manager in charge Sanchez would be doing everything he possibly can to win his place back in the side.

Sanchez’s form has been dismal since joining United, the star who was once heralded as one of the league’s best players has only scored 3 goals in 22 Premier League games for the Red Devils.