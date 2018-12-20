Serial winner wants Manchester United job after twice rejecting major European giants

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly keen on replacing Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager.

The Italian tactician remains available after failing to take up a new job since leaving his position at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Conte has in that time twice rejected Real Madrid and is interested in his next job being in England as he eyes up the United hot seat if they fail to land their top target Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Telegraph.

Having won the Premier League and FA Cup in his two seasons with Chelsea, Conte will have enhanced his reputation as a serial winner wherever he goes.

Despite some difficulties with the Blues in his second year in charge, Conte was a big hit at Juventus with three Serie A title wins in a row, and then a hugely convincing Premier League title victory in his first campaign in charge of CFC.

Manchester United could do with that kind of winning touch after a lack of success since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, and would surely consider a big name like Conte if they cannot land Pochettino or other potential targets.