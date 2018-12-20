Arsenal cleared to seal transfer of Champions League winner as Unai Emery makes big decision

Arsenal have reportedly been given the green light to seal the transfer of goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who is free to leave Real Madrid.

The Costa Rica international has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu this season, rather harshly losing his place to summer signing Thibaut Courtois.

Navas had been a key player for Real before Courtois’ arrival, but it now seems his future is sealed as Madrid prepare to move him on.

According to Don Balon, it is Arsenal leading the chase for the 32-year-old’s signature, with manager Unai Emery already ready to make a big decision on his goalkeeping options.

The Gunners have the experienced Petr Cech and summer signing Bernd Leno to choose from in goal, but neither look to have done enough to impress Emery so far.

The Spanish tactician is notably demanding, and few could blame him for thinking neither of those two options really look up to scratch.

Leno has largely been preferred to Cech this season, but has not settled too well since his summer move from Bayer Leverkusen.

One imagines the German could improve with time, but he may not get that opportunity as Emery sets his sights on Navas, according to Don Balon.