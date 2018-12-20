Barcelona have confirmed the signing of centre-back Jeison Murillo, the defender joins on an initial loan deal from Valencia, Murillo will not be available to play until the transfer window opens in January.

The 26-year-old Colombian international will join the Catalan giants on an initial loan deal for the remainder of the 2018/19 season, according to Barcelona’s official website the deal includes a €25m permanent option.

According to a report from EPSN FC, Valencia were holding out for a fee in the region of €2m for the six-month loan deal.

Murillo’s signing will give Barcelona much-needed cover at centre-back. Samuel Umititi is sidelined with a knee injury whereas Thomas Vermaelen is ruled out with a calf injury.

The former Inter Milan, Granada and Las Palmas defender will offer competition to Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet.

It’s likely that Murillo will prove to be a short-term fix for Barcelona, the Evening Standard reported that the Blaugrana see Murillo as a temporary solution to their defensive problems and that the Catalan giants will wait until the summer to make a move for Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt.

Murillo has struggled with injury problems in the last 12 months, the Columbian returned from his injury only to find that he’d been replaced by ex-Arsenal man Gabriel and Argentine Ezequiel Garay in the Valencia starting lineup.

Murillo could be very rusty if he is called into action for Barcelona, the 26-year-old has only played in one La Liga and one Champions League game for Valencia this season.

Whilst this signing is very much a temporary fix it could also prove to be a very risky one for a club that eyeing domestic and European glory this season.