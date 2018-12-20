Chelsea could potentially sell one of their most talented young stars in the January transfer window with rumours over the star’s future beginning to intensify.

According to a report from the Evening Standard, Chelsea are considering cashing in on Abraham in the January transfer window following his magnificent displays whilst on loan at Aston Villa this season.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle are understood to be interested in signing Abraham in January. Chelsea have an option that will allow them to recall the two-time England international in January – leaving Villa without their main man.

Abraham has scored 12 goals for the Villains in only 16 games, the former Swansea loanee is joint third in the Championship’s top scorer ranks.

The potential sale of in-form Abraham would raise funds for Chelsea to play with in January, with the premium that is placed on young English players soaring in recent years the Blues may find it hard to resist any approaches that come in for the 21-year-old.

Tammy Abraham: Of all players to have started at least ten @SkyBetChamp goals this season, @AVFCOfficial striker @tammyabraham has scored more frequently (every 112 minutes) than any other player.https://t.co/7094Sy229l pic.twitter.com/BhBTuwg65T — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 17, 2018

Which striker would you like the Blues to sign in January if Abraham is sold?