Disillusioned Chelsea starlet pushing for Serie A transfer in January

Chelsea striker Lucas Piazon wants to secure a move to Italy during the winter transfer window, with AC Milan and Torino set to fight for his signature.

The 24-year-old signed for Chelsea back in 2012 but has since only managed to feature in three senior games for the club, after being sent out on loan on six separate occasions.

Malaga, Vitesse Arnhem, Eintracht Frankfurt, Reading and Fulham have all given Piazon a platform to develop, but since returning to Stamford Bridge from Craven Cottage in the summer he has still been unable to break into the first team squad.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Brazilian attacker has had enough and is pushing for a move to Serie A in January, with Torino already scheduling a meeting to discuss a possible switch with the player’s representatives.

During the early stages of his career, Piazon showed a great deal of promise at Sao Paulo in South America and Chelsea had hoped he would develop into a top centre-forward, but he has been unable to make the grade.

At Fulham he showed glimpses of his considerable talent, scoring 12 goals in 51 appearances in total for the club, but even playing in the Championship, he was unable to hold down a regular spot in the starting XI.

The Italian top flight would be a whole new experience for Piazon and the slower, more methodical style of play generally employed by most teams in the division might suit his game better.

The disillusioned starlet still has his best years ahead of him and if granted a consistent run of games at a club like Torino or even Milan, he could start to show exactly why Chelsea made the effort to sign him in the first place six years ago.