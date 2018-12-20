Only two clubs can sign David de Gea as he snubs Juventus & PSG to close in on new Manchester United contract

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly edging closer to signing a new contract at Old Trafford at long last.

The future of the Spain international will have been a big worry for the Red Devils, but ESPN now claim he’s looking ever more likely to commit his future and snub clubs like Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Their report adds that De Gea’s previous links with moves away have largely been due to the possibility of moving back to his native Spain.

Real Madrid, however, signed Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea this summer so seem unlikely to be back in the market for a new ‘keeper again soon.

Apart from that, Barcelona may now be the only other club who could realistically stop De Gea staying in Manchester, according to ESPN, though they too have Marc-Andre ter Stegen as their established number one so surely don’t need anyone else.

The links with Juve and PSG, meanwhile, appear to have cooled due to the latter putting their trust in Alphonse Areola, while the Italian giants cannot financially manage the deal, according to ESPN.

This is turning out to be a good news week for United fans, with the unpopular Jose Mourinho being sacked on Tuesday and former fan-favourite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming in for the rest of the season.

If De Gea also stays at United long-term they’ll have prevented the potential disaster that would have been his exit from the club.