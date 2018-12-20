Manchester United already have agreement in place to hire next permanent manager

Manchester United reportedly have an agreement with Molde to hire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanently next season if they pay an extra £7.2million to the Norwegian club.
The former Red Devils striker is currently on a sort of loan from his club to United, whom he’s agreed to take charge of until the end of this season.
While big names like Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte have both been linked as long-term successors to Jose Mourinho in the Old Trafford hot seat by the Telegraph and others, it also seems to be the case that the club have a deal in place to appoint Solskjaer if he impresses in his few months at the helm.
This claim comes from Sky Sports, who give details of United’s £1.8m agreement with Molde to take Solskjaer in charge temporarily, stating they have already secured the option to extend that.
It remains to be seen what the 45-year-old can achieve in his short time at the club, but one imagines he’ll be a popular figure after a great playing career in Manchester.
Solskjaer scored 126 goals for United in an 11-year stay in England, including a famous stoppage time winner against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final to help MUFC secure the treble.
While he remains untested in such a big role, Solskjaer has Premier League experience with Cardiff City and has impressed with Molde with a commitment to attacking football.