Early blow for Solskjaer as Manchester United star opens talks over January transfer away

Manchester United’s new interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been dealt something of an early blow to his Old Trafford reign.

The Norwegian tactician was announced as the new Red Devils boss yesterday after the sacking of Jose Mourinho on Tuesday.

The former United striker is relatively inexperienced at the highest level of management, with his only Premier League experience coming in a brief and unsuccessful spell at Cardiff City.

And while Solskjaer has impressed with Molde, one imagines it’s a huge step up from Norwegian football to managing one of the biggest clubs in the world.

So it’s far from ideal that the new man at the helm now seems to face the potential exit of midfielder Andreas Pereira.

According to the Metro, the young Brazilian is a target for West Ham and has also been in talks over a move to Santos.

The Brazilian club’s president has been quoted as admitting his interest, though he suggests United are not keen on letting the player go.

‘He is a player that interests us a lot. He is a santista and wants to play for Santos,’ Joe Carlos Peres told A Tribuna.

‘The family is trying. His father wants to see him at Santos for at least a year.

‘The problem is that Manchester are playing hard. We know the end of the contract is in the middle of the year, but we want the player now.’

Pereira is a talented young player who was somewhat harshly overlooked by Mourinho, so it may be that MUFC would do well to keep him in their squad in the hope that Solskjaer would use him more and get something out of him in an area of weakness in this Red Devils squad.