Manchester United eye £160million trio as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s January transfer budget revealed

Manchester United have three main defensive targets for the January transfer window, according to latest reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has just replaced Jose Mourinho as manager at Old Trafford, taking charge of the club until the end of the season.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Norwegian tactician will not have a huge amount to spend this winter – just £50million – with a new central defender seemingly an understandable priority.

The report lists £30m-rated Toby Alderweireld and Porto youngster Eder Militao, worth roughly £40m, as two realistic targets who could be affordable.

There is also interest in Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, according to the Mirror, though his asking price of £90m makes a January deal unlikely unless something big changes.

In truth, United fans would probably take any one of those three right now, with the team enduring a nightmare start to the season.

The Red Devils have looked particularly weak in defence, with players like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly really not looking up to scratch.

Mourinho tried using Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay at the back to no avail, so even a young player like Militao would surely be a welcome addition, though Alderweireld at that kind of price is surely the best option considering his quality and experience in the Premier League and Champions League.