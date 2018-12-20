Sir Alex Ferguson tells Manchester United who should replace Jose Mourinho

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has reportedly picked Mauricio Pochettino as the best candidate to come in as the long-term replacement for Jose Mourinho.

The Tottenham manager has long been linked with the Red Devils and other big clubs since impressing in north London, while other big names also seem to be in the frame.

However, Ferguson is said to be championing the Spurs boss behind the scenes at Old Trafford, according to the Sun.

The Argentine would be an expensive choice due to the compensation United would have to pay Tottenham for him, say the Sun, while another candidate, Zinedine Zidane, would not cost any such fee due to currently being without a club since leaving Real Madrid in the summer.

Both seem strong candidates for differing reasons, with Zidane winning three Champions League finals in a row in less than three years in charge at the Bernabeu.

Pochettino, meanwhile, has not won any silverware with Tottenham, but is recognised as having done fine work on a shoestring budget to get the best out of young players and smart signings on the cheap.

Both play an attractive brand of football that would surely be popular with MUFC fans after tough spells under Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes since Ferguson retired.

The Scot himself, however, seems to be leaning towards Pochettino over Zidane for the moment.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was confirmed as interim manager yesterday and looks set to hold the fort for the rest of this season before a bigger name is surely given the position long-term next year.