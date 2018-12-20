Menu

Manchester United legend aims dig at Jose Mourinho with tweet welcoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edin van der Sar aimed a little dig at departing manager Jose Mourinho as he welcomed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the club.

Van der Sar and Solskjaer were team-mates at Old Trafford for some time in the mid-2000s, and the Dutchman shared a photo on Twitter of the two of them together in their playing days.

Along with his picture, the former United shot-stopper tweeted the message: ‘Let’s hope for some more smiles and better results. Good luck Ole Gunnar Solksjaer with your new position.’

This could be taken as a clear little jibe at Mourinho, who seemed to demoralise his squad for much of this season as results and performances seemed to reflect a low morale within the camp.

The Red Devils will surely benefit from the change, even if Solskjaer looks a slightly risky choice due to his inexperience, though he is only due to be in charge until the end of the season when a bigger name will then surely replace him.

