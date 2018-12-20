Manchester United legend aims dig at Jose Mourinho with tweet welcoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edin van der Sar aimed a little dig at departing manager Jose Mourinho as he welcomed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the club.

Van der Sar and Solskjaer were team-mates at Old Trafford for some time in the mid-2000s, and the Dutchman shared a photo on Twitter of the two of them together in their playing days.

Let's hope for some more smiles and better results. Good luck Ole Gunnar Solksjaer with your new position @ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zNogelZTMW — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) December 19, 2018

Along with his picture, the former United shot-stopper tweeted the message: ‘Let’s hope for some more smiles and better results. Good luck Ole Gunnar Solksjaer with your new position.’

This could be taken as a clear little jibe at Mourinho, who seemed to demoralise his squad for much of this season as results and performances seemed to reflect a low morale within the camp.

The Red Devils will surely benefit from the change, even if Solskjaer looks a slightly risky choice due to his inexperience, though he is only due to be in charge until the end of the season when a bigger name will then surely replace him.