Jose Mourinho reaches ‘total’ agreement with new club just days after leaving Man United, €200m transfer target requested

Jose Mourinho has reportedly reached a ‘total’ agreement to take over as Real Madrid manager just days after leaving his position at Manchester United.

The Portuguese’s reputation has taken a bit of a battering after a poor spell at Old Trafford, but that doesn’t seem to be preventing him sealing a return to another major European giant.

Mourinho worked at Real Madrid in the past and enjoyed some success, winning La Liga in convincing style in the 2011/12 season, though things ended badly for him at the Bernabeu.

Still, Don Balon now claim he’s agreed a return for a second spell in charge of Los Blancos and has already lined up the signing of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The Spanish outlet report that Mourinho is aware of the club’s need for a replacement for Karim Benzema, who has looked past his best for some time now.

Kane has shown his class in the Premier League for a number of years now and would surely be a perfect fit for Real as they need a new goal machine after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus this summer.

If Mourinho can get the chance to spend big money at Madrid, he may well be able to build a team more to his liking than he ever really managed with the Red Devils.

Still, Don Balon report that Kane’s asking price at Spurs would be a hefty €200million.