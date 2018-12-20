Manchester United could face transfer battle with Real Madrid for €50m Brazilian

Real Madrid have joined the race to sign FC Porto defender Eder Militao, who is also the subject of interest from Manchester United.

According to AS, Madrid have already contacted the Portuguese giants regarding the Brazilian’s availability, while also discussing his market value, which has been set at €50 million.

Team Talk reports that Man United have been monitoring the 20-year-old’s situation carefully since November and they had been prepared to meet the original €25 million buy-out clause in his current contract.

It now looks like the two clubs could become embroiled in a transfer battle when the window reopens in January, which could leave Militao with a huge decision to make.

The young Porto starlet has been widely praised for his versatility, capable of playing as a right-back, central defender or as a midfielder and he has been tipped for a bright future in the game at both club and international level.

United are in dire need of defensive reinforcements at the back, after shipping 29 goals in their first 17 matches of the latest Premier League season to fall way down into sixth position in the table.

Recent results ultimately cost Jose Mourinho his job at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drafted in to replace him on an interim basis and the Norwegian will surely be hoping to stamp his own mark on the squad with a few key signings in January.

Meanwhile, Madrid have also had their own extensive issues on and off the pitch this term, as Julen Lopetegui lost his job as head coach back in November, which saw Santiago Solari assume control of first-team managerial duties.

Los Blancos are currently sitting in fourth in La Liga, five points behind arch-rivals Barcelona and haven’t looked anywhere near the same force they were last year, struggling for goals in attack while also conceding too many at the back.

Militao could add a great deal of quality to either side, but at the moment perhaps United’s need is greater than Madrid’s, given the fact they are so far behind their rivals in the English top flight.

This story is definitely one to keep an eye on in the new year, particularly if the Brazil international continues to impress for Porto in the Primera Liga and in the Champions League.