Lionel Messi urges Barcelona not to seal Chelsea transfer raid

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is reportedly not keen for his club to seal the transfer of Chelsea defender David Luiz.

According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants are exploring a number of short-term options to come in as cover at the back, but Messi has made it clear he doesn’t want to see the club move for Blues ace Luiz or former Real Madrid man Pepe.

The report goes on to claim Barca are interested in ageing duo Branislav Ivanovic and Martin Skrtel, and that Messi and others at the club are not impressed by those names either.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona can conduct any business their players will be happy with, with the club seemingly not too keen to splash out on a big name in the middle of the season.

Still, one can well imagine bringing in fairly average players like Luiz, Ivanovic or Skrtel could backfire massively if they do end up being relied upon a great deal.

Luiz has not looked convincing for Chelsea this season, and also spent much of last season out of the team under Antonio Conte.