Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to bring back Manchester United tradition that was lost under Jose Mourinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to bring back an old Manchester United tradition as one of his first acts as caretaker manager of the Red Devils.

According to The Sun, the newly-appointed caretaker boss is ready to shake things up with a change to how the players eat at the Carrington training ground.

Solskjaer would like his United team to eat together in the canteen – the United legend is ready to bring back this old tradition that was lost during Jose Mourinho’s reign as manager.

As the tradition was lost under Mourinho, the United players have instead been eating with their friends at Carrington and as a result cliques have formed within the team.

The report also highlights that the cliques were on full display during United’s Christmas dinner last week, due to the buffet style of the dinner United’s players were free to choose when they could go and grab their food rather than sitting down as a team and dining together.