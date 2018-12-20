Premier League legend questions Zidane’s suitability for Manchester United hot seat

The Premier League’s all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer has suggested that Zinedine Zidane would struggle at Old Trafford if appointed as manager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as Man United’s new caretaker manager on Wednesday, succeeding the outgoing Jose Mourinho, who was sacked the day before.

The Red Devils are in the midst of a chaotic season and face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League next year, already 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in sixth.

United have stated that they expect to install a permanent head coach next summer and several names have been thrown into the mix already, not least former Real Madrid boss Zidane, who has been out of work since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu in May.

According to ex-Newcastle United striker Shearer, the Frenchman might not be the best fit for the role, with a comprehensive rebuilding job required at the Theatre of Dreams over the next couple of years.

“Zidane is another name being linked with the job in the summer,” He told Coral.

“He had an unbelievable time at Real Madrid, winning three Champions League trophies. There would be no complications in signing him to a contract as he is not with a club.

“It is a very different job to the one he took over at Real Madrid, though. That squad was already built.

“You would need at least three or four players at United to make them challengers again.”

Solskjaer’s first game in charge of the Red Devils will take place on Saturday evening against Cardiff in Wales, as he returns to the last club he managed in the Premier League.

Should the United legend manage to oversee an upturn in fortunes over the next few months then he could put himself in the frame for the permanent role, but for now, at least, he is merely a stop-gap.

Zidane has the pedigree at the highest level to succeed at Old Trafford if he ends up being the one chosen, but the club has to make sure that they get the recruitment process absolutely spot on this time around, to quickly banish the memories of David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and Mourinho.