Tottenham star brutally mocks Arsenal and slams summer signings after North London Derby win

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose seemed to really enjoy the North London Derby win over Arsenal this week, and mocked their players over the result.

The England international is known for being something of an outspoken character, and did not hold back in his assessment of how some Arsenal players conducted themselves after the recent 4-2 win in their Premier League meeting at the Emirates Stadium.

Spurs got their revenge last night with a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory, and Rose admitted that the response to the game a couple of weeks ago served as a motivation for their players.

While Rose did not name any names, he seemed to dig out some of the club’s summer signings for their behaviour, calling out players who had only played ten or so games for the Gunners.

This could be in reference to Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi in particular, based on some stories that came up after that game.

As noted by the Daily Mirror, Sokratis was seen having a go at Son Heung-min for diving at the end of the 4-2 game.

Meanwhile, this video of Guendouzi celebrating with fans out of the window of his car also did the rounds:

Yeah, if you don’t like Guendouzi, I don’t like you. pic.twitter.com/t9Ekd9996v — Connor (@TikiTakaConnor) December 2, 2018

Discussing it now, Rose is quoted by the Independent as saying: ‘Our only motivation this evening was remembering the nonsense that Arsenal posted after the game a few weeks ago. That was our motivation.

‘Players that have only played 10 games for Arsenal were getting ahead of themselves and we used that in a positive way.

‘Karma is a…. you know? They fully deserve what they got tonight, Arsenal.

‘Obviously we had the motivation of getting to the semi-final so we’re over the moon that we’re in the semis. But the cherry on top was silencing them. Just remembering, they won a game at the beginning of December and they’re celebrating like they won the league.’