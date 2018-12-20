Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar couldn’t resist the chance to embarrass his strike partner Kylian Mbappe on his 20th birthday in training earlier.

Neymar showcased his trademark tricks earlier, fans would never have expected that Mbappe would be on the receiving end of Neymar’s trickery.

Neymar’s birthday gift for Mbappe was a perfectly timed nutmeg that left the Frenchman red-faced.

Check out the video of Neymar’s nutmeg on Mbappe below:

Neymar also posted a birthday message to Mbappe on Twitter earlier, the pair are the main reason why PSG are considered as one of the most popular clubs in world football:

Mbappe has had a sensational last 12 months. The Monaco academy graduate set the world alight with his magnificent performances for Les Blues during the World Cup in Russia.

Mbappe’s excellent performances in Russia saw the youngster pick up Fifa’s award for the World Cup’s Best Young Player.

Mbappe also broke into the ranks of football’s elite after he finished 4th place in the voting for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

Mbappe has certainly proved that he can go on to dominate in the same way that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have in the last decade.