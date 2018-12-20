Zinedine Zidane offered Manchester United job and hint emerges that he’ll accept it

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been offered the Manchester United job and is mulling over the opportunity to replace Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

This is according to Spanish outlet AS, who report that those close to Zidane suggest he would like his next job to be in the Premier League for the start of the 2019/20 season.

The French tactician was a big success at previous club Real Madrid, winning three Champions League titles in a row in less than three full seasons in charge at the Bernabeu.

Zidane has been available since stepping down at Madrid in the summer in something of a surprise move, with the club suffering badly in his absence.

It seems clear United would do well to lure Zidane to the Theatre of Dreams, though AS note he also harbours ambitions of managing Juventus and the French national team.

Those jobs are not currently going, however, so a move to United could make sense for the 46-year-old.

It may be that other names are also in the frame for the Red Devils, however, with the Telegraph linking both Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte as potential candidates.

Former United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take charge of the team until the end of this season.