Video: Alisson shows he’s either a genius or a liability with incredible skill outside Liverpool’s area

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is certainly a confident lad with the ball at his feet.

The Brazil international joined the Reds from Roma this summer and his arrival was met with plenty of excitement as he had the reputation for being good on the ball.

Still, we thought he was just a decent passer, but it turns out the guy fancies himself as the Neymar of goalkeeping.

Watch the video below as Alisson does a lovely bit of tricky footwork when a simple clearance would surely have done the job.

On this occasion it almost backfired for Liverpool, and he has cost them a couple of goals this season, it must be said.

A similar trick got him in trouble as Liverpool conceded against Leicester City, while he also spilled a simple cross against Manchester United last week, though in fairness that was nothing to do with show-boating.

He’s made some good saves too, and clearly he gets these right more often than not…just!