(Photos) Arsenal 2019-20 kits by Adidas seemingly leaked online, with bold new third strip design

Some pictures have emerged of three new Arsenal kits for the 2019-20 season under new kit manufacturers Adidas.

See the images below, which, though not confirmed as genuine yet, show some rather nice looking Arsenal Adidas shirts that the club could be wearing next season.

The home and away kits are fairly standard, but classy and traditional designs, with the Gunners seemingly set to wear yellow away from home.

The third kit, however, is a little more experimental, with Arsenal possibly set to play in purple with a little splash of orange as an alternative away option.

Thoughts on these, Gooners – would you buy them?