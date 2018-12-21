Talks this week: Arsenal star closes in on transfer to Euro giants after verbal agreement

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey looks ever closer to making a decision on his future after transfer talks with Inter Milan.

The Wales international has been at the Emirates Stadium since 2008 and been a key player for much of that time, but it now seems his long stay in north London will be coming to an end.

Ramsey’s current contract with the Gunners expires at the end of this season, meaning he can negotiate a free transfer for the summer with foreign clubs from January onwards.

According to La Repubblica, as translated in the tweet from an Arsenal news source below, Ramsey has a verbal agreement to make the move to Inter after talks between the club and his representatives earlier this week.

This is all rather disappointing for Arsenal fans, who will surely feel Ramsey is still good enough to offer plenty to this team.

Still, new manager Unai Emery has high standards and has not always included the 27-year-old in his first-team this season, while BBC Sport are among the sources to report the club withdrew their offer of a new contract to the player.

Ramsey has shown his talent down the years for Arsenal and it would be intriguing to see what he could offer with a move to a big club abroad.