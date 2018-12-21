(Photo) Mesut Ozil provides update on mood amid doubts over Arsenal future under Unai Emery

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has tweeted the training photo below of him looking in a good mood and preparing for this weekend’s game against Burnley.

The Gunners take on the Clarets at the Emirates Stadium in Saturday’s early kick off, though there’s no guarantee Ozil will be involved.

The German playmaker has fallen out of favour with Unai Emery of late, failing to even make the matchday squad against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The Independent also suggest Ozil’s future is really in doubt as Arsenal could try offloading him in a transfer to Real Madrid as part of a deal to sign Isco from the Spanish giants.

Despite all this, Ozil is preparing for the weekend and posted an update to say he’s in a good mood and looking to help the team get back to winning ways.