Chelsea at risk of losing pacey attacker in surprise transfer to Champions League giants

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in a somewhat surprise transfer swoop for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Blues starlet is not exactly the kind of big name you associate with Bayern Munich, but ESPN claim the Bavarian giants are set to push hard to try and lure him to the Allianz Arena.

The 18-year-old looks a top young talent based on the little we’ve seen of him at Chelsea, and the club would surely do well to keep hold of this exciting prospect.

Then again, for Hudson-Odoi himself a move abroad might be a strong career move, with other English youngsters certainly making the best of their time in the Bundesliga.

Jadon Sancho is notably tearing it up for Borussia Dortmund, while Reiss Nelson is shining at Hoffenheim in his season on loan there from Arsenal.

Hudson-Odoi could well be the latest big talent to be overlooked by Chelsea, who don’t have the best recent record of promoting from within.

This could be another player CFC live to regret letting go, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne also leaving them at a young age after a lack of opportunities before shining elsewhere and making their way back to the Premier League with rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.

If Hudson-Odoi ends up being the next Sancho at Bayern, Chelsea will surely have to take a serious look at their current transfer strategy.