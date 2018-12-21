Henry wants Monaco to rival Milan for disillusioned Chelsea superstar in winter transfer window

AS Monaco boss Thierry Henry hopes he can lure Cesc Fabregas to the club in January, with AC Milan also interested in the Chelsea midfielder.

The Spaniard has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Italian tactician Maurizio Sarri as manager, featuring in just 12 matches across all competitions and only four times in the Premier League this term.

According to the Evening Standard, despite his lack of playing time, Sarri has already expressed his desire to extend the 31-year-old’s contract by another year, as his current deal runs out at the end of the season.

However, Fabregas is not content with a bit-part role for the Blues and would prefer to secure regular playing time elsewhere, with Milan and Monaco lining up bids for his services in the new year – as per ES.

ES reports that Monaco head coach Henry believes he has the edge in the race to sign the disillusioned Chelsea superstar, having built up a rapport with him as an Arsenal player when they were both on the books at the club between 2003 and 2007.

Fabregas recent told ES that he expects to stay at Stamford Bridge until the end of the current campaign, although he is aware that he may receive several offers from top European clubs next month.

The former Arsenal playmaker could leave for a cut-price fee during the winter transfer window or for nothing in the summer and Chelsea would surely prefer the former, as they aim to finance a few incomings in the market themselves.

Monaco have struggled in Ligue 1 this season and are facing a difficult task to remain in the French top flight over the next six months, having slipped into the relegation zone.

Henry is trying to mastermind a revival and Fabregas could provide him with a significant amount of extra quality in the middle of the park, but he could also be equally effective at Milan should he opt for a Serie A switch.

This particular story is definitely one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks, with Fabregas far too good a player to remain sitting on the bench at Chelsea for much longer.