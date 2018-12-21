Arsenal consider hijack for £100m-rated star who looked close to clinching Chelsea transfer as Unai Emery makes huge decision

Arsenal are reportedly considering trying to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco amid speculation he’s closing in on a move to Chelsea.

According to the Independent, the Gunners could investigate the option of signing Isco in a swap deal involving Mesut Ozil, as it seems Unai Emery has made a huge call on the German playmaker.

Having left the former Real Madrid man out of some of his matchday squads of late, or simply keeping him on the bench, it seems Emery is ready to plan for a future without the number ten.

If this proves correct, this would be a huge call by the Spanish tactician in his first season at the Emirates Stadium, which would also come not so long after his predecessor Arsene Wenger gave the player a new contract.

The Independent claim Ozil earns around £300,000 a week, making him hard to offload, while Isco is valued by Real Madrid at around £100million.

All in all, this could be very pricey for the north Londoners, who also face competition from Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City, according to the Independent.

This follows Don Balon linking Isco very strongly with Chelsea in a recent report, in which they stated the 26-year-old’s future could be sorted within a matter of days.

Isco is one of the world’s best playmakers and seems an ideal fit for either Arsenal or Chelsea, considering the way they play and their current needs in the attacking midfield department.