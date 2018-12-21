Video: Jadon Sancho scores another ridiculously good goal for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund’s English wonderkid Jadon Sancho has scored yet another superb goal for the Bundesliga giants this evening.

Watch the latest Sancho goal video below as the 18-year-old dances his way past a defender into what looks a bit too much of a tight angle to find the finish.

But such is Sancho’s talent, he finds the far corner with what looks like ease, as he directs a superb, low, accurate shot across the opposition goalkeeper.

It truly is a joy to see this bright young talent shining abroad ahead of what looks like being a great career.