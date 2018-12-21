Menu

Jose Mourinho contacted over surprise job offer just days after leaving Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been contacted over becoming the manager of Argentine giants Boca Juniors in a somewhat surprise move.

The Portuguese tactician has a reputation for being one of the finest coaches in world football, and despite some recent struggles in spells at Manchester United and Chelsea, one imagines he could still get a reasonably big job around Europe.

Still, Polish source Sport.pl claims, citing sources in Italy, that Boca have been in touch about offering Mourinho a position, though it remains to be seen if he’d be interested.

MUFC have already moved to replace Mourinho with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a temporary basis, and fans will hope this can restore something of a feel-good factor to the club again after a tough few months.

In truth, Mourinho could probably do well to try his luck in South America or somewhere else a little more out of the spotlight in Europe, as he has perhaps looked a little burnt out in recent years after such a long and successful career at the highest level.

That’s bound to take its toll even on the best, with some big-name managers known for taking sabbaticals in recent times, as the likes of Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique have done in between jobs.

