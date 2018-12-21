Liverpool have already done one thing this season that they never managed in 2013/14 when they narrowly missed out on the title

Liverpool have already kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season than they managed in the entire 2013/14 campaign.

Until now, that Reds side managed by Brendan Rodgers is widely regarded as one of the finest teams seen at Anfield in the Premier League era.

Liverpool were very unlucky not to win the Premier League title that season, narrowly missing out to Manchester City on the final day after a late slip-up in games against Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Still, in many ways we perhaps should have seen it coming as that LFC team leaked goals with unconvincing players like Martin Skrtel key men at the back, while Simon Mignolet was the hugely unconvincing first choice in goal.

Jurgen Klopp has improved the team a great deal, but he’s also spent big on players like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, who’ve turned this team into a truly rock solid outfit.

Liverpool now have eleven clean sheets in the league this year, one more than they managed in 2013/14.

So far this season, Klopp’s side have conceded just seven goals, whereas by the end of 2013/14 they had let in an incredible 50 in 38 games.

Liverpool now have more PL clean sheets this season than they kept in the whole of 2013-14 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 21, 2018

With Van Dijk and Alisson keeping things tight at the back, and with Mohamed Salah back on form up front, this Liverpool team looks the real deal if they can continue to hold off the challenge of reigning champions Manchester City.