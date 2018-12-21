“Sleeping with Mrs Klopp” – These Liverpool fans baffled as Reds star benched for Wolves clash

Liverpool fans don’t seem too happy with Jurgen Klopp’s decision to bench Xherdan Shaqiri against Wolves this evening.

The Reds are back in action in the Premier League this Friday night after a 3-1 win over rivals Manchester United last Sunday.

You may remember that Shaqiri came off the bench in that game to score a superb brace and help Klopp’s side to victory – and, eventually, to Jose Mourinho being sacked by United.

Still, that apparently wasn’t enough for Klopp to put Shaqiri into his starting XI to take on Wolves this evening, with the Switzerland international once again only a substitute.

One fan has suggested the summer signing from Stoke City must be “sleeping with Mrs Klopp” while others seem equally baffled at what reasons their German coach could have for continuing to exclude him.

Here’s a selection of tweets on tonight’s team news as Shaqiri’s absence attracts particular interest from a number of LFC fans…

Shaqiri sleeping with Mrs Klopp confirmed https://t.co/OqGpmlgfuy — J A C K (@Salahbrations) December 21, 2018

I think Klopp hates shaqiri… — . (@KeepitwildLJM) December 21, 2018

Klopp is holding Shaqiri back.

Another wrong career choice by Shaqiri — 9? (@Firmino_LinkUp) December 21, 2018

Why dors shaqiri never start — sad boi (@idkhbyhaha) December 21, 2018

Also though why ain’t Shaqiri playing — Joe (@CIinicalSaIah) December 21, 2018

no shaqiri???????? — malcolm (@MalcsMcFarlane) December 21, 2018

NO SHAQIRI IM SAD THATS ALL — Naziraaaa (@NaziraaaaLfc) December 21, 2018

Good team but no Shaqiri yet again, what does this man have to do to get a start — Yaya Sanogo? (@PierreBigBear14) December 21, 2018