Liverpool prepared to do battle with Bayern Munich in January transfer window for prolific German striker

Liverpool have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner next year, with Bayern Munich also chasing his signature.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga side during the first half of the 2018-19 campaign, hitting 10 goals in 16 league appearances, which is just three short of his final tally last term.

The German striker seems to have found a prolific streak and will only improve as he approaches the prime years of his career, which is why he has attracted the attention of several top European clubs.

According to Abendzeitung, Bayern had been favourites to secure his signature in 2019, but they will now face stiff competition from Liverpool, who have also identified him as a top transfer target.

The Daily Mail reports that Werner has only one-year left to run on his current contract at Leipzig and the club may try to cash in on their prized asset before he becomes available to leave on a free transfer.

With the January window fast approaching Liverpool are prepared to do battle with Bayern for the young attacker, however, he did recently hint that he favours a move to the Allianz Arena in the event he does end up leaving Leipzig.

As per the Daily Mail, Werner stated in a recent interview: “I’ve had a nice two-and-a-half-years at Leipzig, so they are in the picture [for next season].

“There are other clubs in the picture. If you play in Germany and want to stay in Germany, there is only one club in question (Bayern).”

Jurgen Klopp already has a plethora of attacking options at Liverpool, but interestingly enough only one natural centre-forward – English forward Daniel Sturridge.

Should Werner indeed be persuaded to move to Anfield over Bayern next year then he could certainly add a new dimension to the Reds starting XI, as they bid to end Manchester City’s recent dominance in the Premier League.