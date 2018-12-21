Video: Liverpool star spotted watching Wolves game with the away fans tonight

The little video clip below shows Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold cheering his team on against Wolves with the away fans this evening.

The England international is not involved tonight but has been able to enjoy watching a Mohamed Salah goal to give the Reds a 1-0 lead at the time of writing.

Alexander-Arnold is clearly a dedicated and down-to-earth guy to come and watch Liverpool play even when he can’t contribute, and to do so surrounded by excited supporters too.

A classy player and a class act off the pitch too!

?? @trentaa98 in the away end supporting the boys tonight pic.twitter.com/rAo5hFghnj — Steven Gerrard (@Gerrard8FanPage) December 21, 2018