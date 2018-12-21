Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri reveals messages blaming him for Manchester United sacking Jose Mourinho

Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed he’s had some jokey messages from people blaming him for Jose Mourinho’s sacking at Manchester United.

The Switzerland international notably scored twice in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over United last weekend, which turned out to be Mourinho’s last game in charge.

The Reds outplayed their rivals at Anfield, with Shaqiri coming on off the bench to score the two decisive goals, with Mourinho sacked just two days later.

Discussing it now, Shaqiri admits he’s had one or two people pointing the finger at him for costing the Portuguese his job, though he distanced himself from getting caught up in that sort of thing, suggesting the club will have had other reasons.

Speaking to the Guardian, the former Stoke City winger simply focused on what a special day it was for him to make an impact in such a big game.

‘I had a lot of messages from my friends when it (Mourinho’s sacking) happened,’ Shaqiri told the Guardian.

‘There were a lot of good messages about the United game at first and then, when the news came out about Mourinho, I had messages saying: ‘That’s your fault!’ But this is football sometimes. I don’t think it was just because we won that game that United wanted to change their manager. There were other reasons but it means the game goes down in history. It will always be in my history too.

‘I’m very glad I helped the team win. That is the most important thing and I was delighted to have an impact on such an important game.

‘I knew before that there was a big rivalry between Liverpool and Man United but to score two goals was very beautiful. I will never forget this game. It was a special day not only for me but for the club, too, and to be back on top of the table is always a nice look.’

Liverpool take on Wolves in their next match this evening as they look to remain top of the Premier League table and keep up their unbeaten start to the 2018/19 campaign.