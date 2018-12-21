Video: Virgil van Dijk makes surprise revelation after Liverpool win that makes performance vs Wolves even more impressive

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk revealed he wasn’t really 100% tonight as he put in a superb performance in the 2-0 win over Wolves.

Remarkably, the Dutchman revealed after the game in this interview below with Sky Sports that he had a bit of a cold going into tonight’s game.

Despite that, Van Dijk was a commanding presence at the back once again for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and even helped himself to a goal in the second half.

Watch the interview below as the former Southampton man also gave some insight into why LFC are stronger defensively this season and how it affects his game having to play alongside different defensive partners…