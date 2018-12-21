Menu

Video: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk produces world class piece of defending to shut down one of the fastest players in the league

It’s all about Virgil van Dijk tonight as the Liverpool defender put in an absolute masterclass of a performance for the Reds in their win over Wolves.

The Netherlands international helped LFC pick up another clean sheet and he even contributed at the other end as he poked in the second goal of the game.

But this was arguably one of his finest moments of the evening, as he somehow chased down the incredibly pacey Adama Traore as he looked to break away down the right flank.

Van Dijk looked cool as a cucumber to catch up with him and break the move down.

No wonder some people are talking him as a potential PFA Player of the Year winner for this season…

