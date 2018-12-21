Manchester United eye another key raid on Tottenham alongside Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United are reportedly keen on another key figure from Tottenham as they line up Mauricio Pochettino as their long-term replacement for Jose Mourinho.

The Times claims the Red Devils are also keen on John McDermott, who is Spurs’ head of coaching and player development, and who has been offered a role at Old Trafford in the past only to turn it down.

Tottenham have really led the way in terms of developing talented young players or relatively low-key signings brought in on the cheap in recent times.

While Pochettino’s work cannot be down-played, it’s clear the Argentine has benefited from a generally strong setup at Tottenham, and it is little surprise United want to replicate that as much as possible.

The Times’ report also explains MUFC are keen to bring Pochettino and his main coaching team with him in a major raid on rivals Spurs.

This all looks very worrying for the north London side, who will likely also be wary of losing their star players if they no longer have working under Pochettino as a pull-factor.