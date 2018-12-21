Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans talks to seek advice from former Manchester United manager

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he plans to sit down for a cup of tea and a chat with his old boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Norwegian tactician was this week announced as Jose Mourinho’s replacement at Old Trafford, coming in to fill the vacant position until the end of the season.

Having shone in his playing career with United, Solskjaer looks a popular appointment among fans, and it looks like he’s committed to doing the very best he can in his short spell in charge.

Speaking today, Solskjaer also admitted he’s planning the wise move of meeting with legendary United manager Ferguson to discuss ideas.

The Scot will no doubt have plenty of wisdom to pass on – not just about what made him so successful, but also on how to avoid the mistakes of Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes, who all struggled so badly to replace him since his retirement in 2013.

‘I have been in touch with the gaffer (Ferguson) quite a bit… when I got the call of course I texted the boss,’ Solskjaer is quoted by Press Association’s Simon Peach in the tweet above.

‘I have been in touch with him and I am going to enjoy a nice cup of tea back at his house to sit down and discuss a few ideas.’