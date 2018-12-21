Manchester United set to question Red Devils star’s actions following reports of £20,000 bet regarding Jose Mourinho sacking

Manchester United are reportedly set to interrogate forward Alexis Sanchez, after reports emerged stating that the former Arsenal man had made a £20,000 bet with teammate Marcos Rojo regarding Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

As per the Sun, Sanchez apparently won a £20,000 bet with Rojo after Mourinho was sacked, with the 30-year-old also sending a message to his teammates on Whatsapp celebrating Mourinho’s departure.

And it seems like Sanchez may be about to be reprimanded for his actions, as the Mirror are stating that the player is set to be questioned by the club following the emergence of this news.

Sanchez didn’t exactly have the best spell of his career under Mourinho at Old Trafford, however that still isn’t an excuse to act in the way that he did.

The Chilean international has struggled immensely since his move from Arsenal back in January, scoring just four goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Whether this was solely down to Mourinho or not remains to be seen, however even if the Portuguese coach was at fault for the winger’s horrendous form, his actions are still in bad taste.

Sanchez should’ve been doing all that he can to make Mourinho’s stint with United a success, and not going behind his back to make wagers with his teammates about when the former Chelsea boss was going to be fired.

If United’s questioning of Sanchez end up proving these reports to be true regarding his bet with Rojo, the Chilean will surely be under fire from both the club, and their fans, for his actions.

Not the smartest move of the player’s career…