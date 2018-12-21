Video: Mohamed Salah’s intelligent finish makes it Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has scored with a superbly-taken, intelligent finish to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead away to Wolves in the Premier League this evening.

This did not look the easiest away trip on paper, with Wolves showing they mean business this season with some ambitious summer spending, producing some good football in their return to the top flight.

Still, Salah was too good for them here, with this goal video below showing his awareness in the box to race on to Fabinho’s cross and flick the ball in with the outside of his boot.

Credit to Fabinho as well for some fine play down that right-hand side to set up the Egyptian…