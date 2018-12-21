Chelsea in pole position for £67million transfer after agent opens negotiations

Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to seal the transfer of Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir at the moment despite interest from other clubs.

The France international playmaker is one of the finest in Europe in his position at the moment and seems a logical signing for most major European sides.

Chelsea are undoubtedly included in that, with Eden Hazard heading into the final year of his contract next season, while players like Willian and Pedro are not getting any younger.

L’Equipe, with translation from Get French Football News, report that Chelsea are looking in the strongest position at the moment, despite Bayern Munich also being interested in Fekir.

Sport have also linked Barcelona as potential suitors for the 25-year-old, stating Lyon would likely look for around £67million for their star player.

It remains to be seen if the Blues can win the race for Fekir’s signature from here, but L’Equipe’s report claims they have already initiated some talks via an intermediary in the form of agent Pini Zahavi.

CFC will hope this can prove a successful strategy as they look to make what could be a valuable addition to their squad.