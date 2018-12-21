Real Madrid launch last-minute transfer bid to steal signing from under Barcelona’s noses

Real Madrid have reportedly made a last ditch attempt to steal the signing of PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot from under the noses of fierce rivals Barcelona.

A lot has been said regarding Rabiot’s future in the past few months, and it seems like the saga has taken another twist if this report from Don Balon is anything to go off.

The Spanish news outlet state that Los Blancos have made a last-minute attempt to sign the 23-year-old French international, with the Spanish giants willing to offer €20M to PSG for Rabiot’s signature in January, €5M more than the €15M Barca are willing to pay.

The report also notes that Real are ready to meet Rabiot’s wage demands of €10M a year, whilst their Blaugrana rivals are only willing to go up to €8M, something that makes it seem as if Santiago Solari’s side have the upper hand in the race to sign the PSG star.

Rabiot has shown during his time with PSG so far that he has the potential to be one of the very best midfielders in the world one day, making this news even more of a blow for Barca fans to hear.

The Frenchman’s move to the Nou Camp looked like it was very close to completion after Le Parisien reported that the player had agreed the terms of his deal with Barcelona, however it seems like the saga surrounding the player’s future isn’t over just yet.

Barcelona are hardly in need of any more central midfielders given the fact that manager Ernesto Valverde already have Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Rafinha, Carles Alena and Denis Suarez to choose from.

Thus, missing out on Rabiot may not be the end of the world for the Blaugrana, however it still won’t be a good feeling to see one of their main transfer targets end up joining rivals Real.