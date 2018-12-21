Tottenham scout £18m Ligue 1 starlet ahead of possible winter transfer swoop

Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson is the subject of interest from Tottenham, who could be tempted to launch a bid in the new year.

The 24-year-old has featured in 14 Ligue 1 matches this season, contributing three goals and three assists, as Marseille continue their pursuit of a Champions League spot.

According to L’Equipe via Talk Sport, the Frenchman is currently valued at around £18 million and Tottenham are lining up a potential transfer swoop for his signature in the January window.

Talk Sport states that Spurs have sent scouts to watch Sanson in action in France and they have been impressed by what they’ve seen. The Lilywhites are chasing silverware on several fronts this year and may need to bolster their squad ahead of a huge second half of the season.

Argentine boss Mauricio Pochettino already has a talented squad at his disposal, but he was unable to bring in any fresh faces during the summer, while all of Tottenham’s major rivals managed to strengthen in the meantime.

Spurs have not struggled as a result, to their credit, as they sit third in the Premier League and have a Carabao Cup semi-final and a Champions League last-16 tie to look forward to in 2019, however, the squad may be stretched to its limits as the year progresses.

Sanson is a high-quality, experienced player who could slot nicely into Pochettino’s midfield, or at the very least provide cover for his first choice stars in the middle of the pitch.

That being said, according to The Guardian, the Spurs coach stated on Thursday that he does not expect to sign anyone in January, bemoaning the fact that he has ‘no money’.

Could he have been bluffing? Only time will tell, but if Sanson continues to impress in France there is still every chance he could secure a Premier League switch in the near future.