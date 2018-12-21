Video: Mohamed Salah turns provider for quality Virgil van Dijk goal to make it Wolves 0-2 Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored the opener against Wolves and now he’s picked up the assist for Liverpool to help Virgil van Dijk stab home and make it 2-0.

The Egypt international got on the ball as Wolves initially cleared a Liverpool corner, and he delivered a perfect ball into the box for Van Dijk to stretch on to and poke home.

This gives the Reds what looks a fairly comfortable lead in what looked a potential banana skin fixture tonight.

If it stays like this, LFC will be top of the Premier League table at Christmas – which is usually a decent indicator of who will go on to take the title.