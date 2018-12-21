Menu

Video: Mohamed Salah turns provider for quality Virgil van Dijk goal to make it Wolves 0-2 Liverpool

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Mohamed Salah scored the opener against Wolves and now he’s picked up the assist for Liverpool to help Virgil van Dijk stab home and make it 2-0.

The Egypt international got on the ball as Wolves initially cleared a Liverpool corner, and he delivered a perfect ball into the box for Van Dijk to stretch on to and poke home.

This gives the Reds what looks a fairly comfortable lead in what looked a potential banana skin fixture tonight.

If it stays like this, LFC will be top of the Premier League table at Christmas – which is usually a decent indicator of who will go on to take the title.

