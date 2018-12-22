Menu

“Bang overrated” – Unai Emery urged to stop persisting with one Arsenal player as Burnley exploit key Gunners weakness

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Many Arsenal fans seem to have grown tired of seeing youngster Matteo Guendouzi in the starting line up as he puts in a poor display against Burnley.

The Gunners may be 1-0 up at half time at the Emirates Stadium today, but Burnley have put in a good performance and look particularly dominant in midfield.

MORE: (Photos) Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin mercilessly mocked for bizarre outfit as he watches Burnley game from the stands

Guendouzi looks a decent young talent and has had plenty of opportunities under manager Unai Emery this season, but it seems Gooners have had enough of this experiment for the time being.

In fairness, even if the young Frenchman is a big prospect for the future, it’s a big ask for him to become a regular for a big six Premier League club, having moved from Ligue 2 football this summer.

Emery has other options available to him, with no Lucas Torreira or Aaron Ramsey in the starting XI today, so it’s little surprise this lot are more than a bit frustrated…

More Stories Matteo Guendouzi Unai Emery