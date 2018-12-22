(Photos) Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin mercilessly mocked for bizarre outfit as he watches Burnley game from the stands

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is wearing an interesting outfit at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Spain international is watching the Burnley match from the stands, and Twitter is absolutely loving his crazy get-up.

A known lover of fashion, Bellerin truly is a stylish man, though even he may have gone a little far this time.

What do you think of the 23-year-old’s fashion sense? Here’s an idea of how it’s going down among fans on social media right now…

I bet this guy can’t wait to retire & do fashion full-time pic.twitter.com/7gpwOU3FNt — . P (@monclapped) December 22, 2018

Hector Bellerin has gone full Poochie. pic.twitter.com/ROdVodib3U — Back Page Football (@bpfootball) December 22, 2018

Hector Bellerin dressed like he has a crime to solve at 3, a painting to sell at 4 and a bank to rob at 5. pic.twitter.com/pnki2ZKjoV — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) December 22, 2018

FUN FACT: Hector 'drip' Bellerin is starring in an off-Broadway version of Inspector Gadget in 2020.. #ARSBUR #AFC pic.twitter.com/WVcZno0ecY — Snow-el Embiid ?? (@HattrickEwing33) December 22, 2018

Hector Bellerin preparing for London Fashion Week. #ARSBUR pic.twitter.com/fHUbtK6YEb — Yousef Teclab (@yousef_teclab) December 22, 2018

Bellerin clearly just wants to be a sexy boy. pic.twitter.com/glt9CLxT5y — Jimmy R (@DCU_Gooner) December 22, 2018